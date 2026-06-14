Indian-origin students secure spots in Texas ice hockey squads

MYSURU: Two brothers with family roots in Mysuru have made their mark in American ice hockey after earning selection to competitive teams of the Frisco Hockey Association based in Texas. Mayon Machaiah Merianda (15) and his younger brother Krish Machaiah Merianda have secured a place in the team for the summer 2026 season.

The achievement has brought pride to their relatives, friends and well-wishers in Karnataka, where ice hockey remains a relatively uncommon sport. Through years of dedication, training and competitive participation, the two brothers have steadily progressed in one of North America’s most demanding team sports.