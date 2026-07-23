Indian-origin student's aviation tech startup wins key award in US for AI innovation

Houston: An aviation technology startup led by an Indian-origin aerospace engineering student in the US has won top honours at a major national entrepreneurship competition for its AI-powered system designed to eliminate boarding gate luggage disputes.
Arrow Analytics, led by CEO Akku Kumar, a Brown Scholar and aerospace engineering master's student, was awarded over USD 11,000 at the Texas A&M New Ventures Competition (TNVC), hosted by Texas A&M Innovation, according to a press release issued by the organisers.
The startup placed fourth in the Elevator Pitch division out of 125 applicants, standing out as one of only two student-led teams competing against seasoned entrepreneurs, faculty, and industry researchers.
The company's flagship product, EZ Board, utilises ceiling-mounted cameras combined with AI tools at boarding gates to monitor carry-on bags and track remaining overhead bin space in real-time, preventing surprise gate-checks.
Kumar said the award will accelerate brand expansion and product design.
"Being recognised among an incredible group of peers is a great feeling. We are constantly building new product designs... this money will help us accelerate that and grow faster," he said.
Currently operational in Michigan, Arrow Analytics is eyeing international airport expansions, with targeted opportunities in London, Pittsburgh, and Atlanta.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.