Indian-origin scientist-entrepreneur appointed to new enterprise role at UK university

London: Indian-origin scientist, entrepreneur and philanthropist Nik Kotecha has been appointed to a new role of Pro-Chancellor (Enterprise) at the University of Leicester, to help strengthen the UK institution's engagement with business, innovation and entrepreneurship.
Kotecha will take up the honorary position from September 1 to act as an ambassador and advocate for the high-ranking university. He said he intends to spotlight the transformative power of enterprise through his own life story of arriving in the city as a child refugee and going on to establish Morningside Pharmaceuticals Ltd from his home garage, before growing the business into a global supplier of medicines across over 120 countries.
"Having grown up in Leicester, the university has always been a prominent part of the city's identity," said Kotecha.
"I have seen first-hand the extraordinary contribution it makes“ not only as a nationally recognised centre of academic excellence, but also as a driving force in the civic, economic and innovation landscape of our city and country.
"I look forward to supporting the continued growth of the university's ambitious enterprise and innovation agenda, strengthening its connections with business, industry and the wider community," he said.
Kotecha, in his late 50s, said his focus will be to work with the university's team to create opportunities that translate "world-class research into real-world impact" and enhance the academic institution's research and innovation reputation.
Professor Nishan Canagarajah, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Leicester, said: "Universities have a vital role to play in driving innovation, supporting economic growth and creating opportunities for people and communities.
"Nik brings exceptional experience and insight from across business, enterprise and innovation, and will be a strong advocate for the university as we continue to develop our research and enterprise ambitions."
Kotecha, who was honoured with an Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to entrepreneurship, innovation in pharmaceutical services and philanthropy by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2017, is also founder-chairman of RandalSun Capital and holds several influential business and civic roles in Britain.
In 2023, Kotecha was conferred an Honorary Doctor of Science by the university and has supported many of its initiatives, including the establishment of Leicester Medical School and the IntoUniversity Centre in Beaumont Leys through the Randal Foundation, which he co-founded with his wife Moni.
His latest appointment forms part of the university's wider Pro-Chancellor programme, which supports key areas of strategic importance through experienced ambassadors and advocates drawn from business, philanthropy and community leadership.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.