India’s surfers gear up for Indian Open of Surfing ahead of Asian Games

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 19 (ANI): With the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 drawing closer and Indian surfing preparing for its historic debut at a multi-sport event, the Surfing Federation of India (SFI), the governing body for surfing and stand-up paddling in the country, announced the seventh edition of the Indian Open of Surfing 2026, scheduled to be held from May 29 to May 31 at Blue Bay Tannirbhavi Eco Beach, Mangaluru, Karnataka.

Organised by Surfing Swami Foundation and Mantra Surf Club under the aegis of the Surfing Federation of India (SFI), the Indian Open of Surfing 2026 remains one of the key stops on the national surfing calendar and is expected to play an important role in the build-up to the upcoming Asian Games.

The championship will serve as a major competitive platform for surfers aiming to strengthen their claims for places in the Indian contingent for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, said a release.

The Karnataka Government's continued support marks the seventh consecutive year of backing for the Indian Open of Surfing since its inception, underlining the state's long-term commitment to the growth of surfing and coastal sports.

Speaking about the event, Darshan HV, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, Dakshina Kannada, said, "Karnataka has steadily emerged as one of India's leading destinations for surfing and coastal sports, and the NMPA Indian Open of Surfing continues to play an important role in promoting both sport and tourism in the region. We are delighted to support an event that showcases the beauty of our coastline while also encouraging young sporting talent."

Surfing has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sports in India in recent years, with participation and popularity steadily rising across the country's coastal regions. Indian surfing also recently achieved a historic milestone after securing its first-ever qualification quotas for the Asian Games. Indian surfers have additionally made impressive strides internationally, earning podium finishes and medals at the Asian Surfing Championships in recent years.

Rammohan Paranjape, Vice President, Surfing Federation of India, highlighted the significance of this year's edition, saying, "This edition of the NMPA Indian Open of Surfing comes at a very important time for Indian surfing. With the Asian Games ahead, every national competition becomes crucial for our athletes as they prepare for international challenges."

Over the years, the NMPA Indian Open of Surfing has established itself as one of India's leading surfing championships, attracting some of the country's best talent while also helping elevate Karnataka's stature as a major destination for surfing and beach tourism.

Following the inaugural Little Andaman Pro 2026 held in April, the NMPA Indian Open of Surfing 2026 serves as the second stop on the National Championship Series. The event showcases intense rivalry between surfers from the east and west coasts of India, with crucial ranking points on offer that will determine the surfers' standings at the end of the season.

Dhanajay Shetty, Chairman, Surfing Swami Foundation said, "The growth of Indian surfers at the continental level over the last few years has been extremely encouraging, and events like these are vital in building a strong competitive ecosystem."

The championship is expected to witness participation from top surfers across the country competing in multiple categories in what promises to be another exciting edition of one of India's leading surfing events.

(ANI)