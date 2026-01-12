Indian Navy spotlights India's Maritime heritage at World Book Fair 2026

New Delhi: The Indian Navy participated in the World Book Fair 2026, a flagship cultural event celebrating literature, knowledge, and heritage, which was held in New Delhi on Sunday.



According to the Ministry of Defence, the 9-day mega fair was organised by the National Book Trust, an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Education. This fair was inaugurated by the Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan.



During the event, the Indian Navy's participation reaffirmed its commitment to preserving and promoting India's rich maritime legacy. The Naval History Division (NHD), the premier research institution of the Indian Navy, is spearheading this initiative. In collaboration with NBT, NHD has set up dedicated Indian Navy stalls featuring authoritative Indian Navy publications and meticulously crafted scale ship models, offering visitors a vivid insight into the Navy's evolution, traditions, and operational excellence.