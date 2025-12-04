Indian Navy Day 2025: Remembering Operation Trident & India’s maritime might

On December 4 every year, India reflects on one of the pivotal moments of the India-Pakistan War of 1971, as well as a significant achievement by the Indian Navy. Today, we observe the Indian Navy Day, on the anniversary of the Indian Navy’s Operation Trident against Pakistan.

Not only is the Indian Navy Day a moment of reflection, but it is also an occasion to remember and honour the dedication, discipline and sacrifices of naval personnel who continue to protect the country.

History of Operation Trident

Operation Trident was an offensive operation by the Indian Navy on Pakistan's port city of Karachi, carried out between December 4 and 5, 1971. The operation even saw the first use of anti-ship missiles, and took out several naval assets of Pakistan stationed at the Karachi port, including a minesweeper, a destroyer, a cargo vessel carrying ammunition, and fuel storage tanks.

The attack was carried out at the height of tensions between India and Pakistan, and the latter declared a national emergency on November 23, an indication of preparation for war. In response, the Indian Navy moved three Vidyut-class missile boats to the waters near Okha in Gujarat, close to Karachi, for patrol duty. Since Pakistani naval ships also operated in the same area, the Indian Navy set a clear boundary that its vessels would not cross.

This early deployment later helped Indian sailors understand the conditions and movement in those waters. On December 3, Pakistan launched attacks on Indian airfields along the border, marking the official start of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Thus, Operation Trident was a response to these pre-emptive air strikes, which were considered an act of war. As a follow-up, on December 8, the Navy launched Operation Python, a follow-up strike on Karachi.

This second attack caused further destruction, including the sinking of merchant ships and additional fuel facilities. Together, Operations Trident and Python crippled Pakistan’s western naval command.

Indian Navy Day was NOT always on December 4

The first Navy Day in India was observed on October 21, 1944, matching the Royal British Navy’s Trafalgar Day, which marks its victory over French and Spanish fleets in the Battle of Trafalgar. The day was observed to build public awareness and strengthen the connection between the Navy and the people.

After World War II, the date was shifted to December 1, and Navy Day celebrations included parades, public meetings, and patriotic displays. Until 1972, Indian Navy Day was then celebrated on December 15, with the entire week marked as Navy Week.

Following the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, naval leaders at the Senior Naval Officers’ Conference in May 1972 selected December 4 as Navy Day. This was to honour the Navy’s successful operations during the 1971 war, especially the attack on the Karachi harbour during Operation Trident.

Since then, Indian Navy Day has been celebrated on December 4 every year to recognise the bravery, achievements, and maritime strength of the Indian Navy.

A display of India’s naval prowess

This year’s celebrations of Navy Day showcased the full might and capabilities of the Indian Navy, with an impressive display of warships, naval aircraft and submarines. President Droupadi Murmu, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, graced the operational display of the Indian Navy at Shanmugham Beach, Kerala.

The demonstration featured 19 large war vessels, including India's indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, one submarine, four fast intervention boats, and 32 aircraft.