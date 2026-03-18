Navy continues IOS SAGAR to boost Indian Ocean ties

New Delhi: Reaffirming India's commitment to collaborative maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region, the second edition of Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR commenced with naval personnel from 16 friendly foreign countries taking part.



The Indian Navy assumed the chair of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) in Feb 2026. Therefore, this Edition includes participation from 16 IONS nations of the Indian Ocean Region(IOR), according to a release.

The initiative builds on India's long-standing maritime cooperation efforts and reflects the Government of India's vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR), while also advancing the broader framework of MAHASAGAR - Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions.



IOS SAGAR is designed as a unique operational engagement programme that enables naval personnel from Friendly Foreign Countries to train and sail together onboard an Indian Naval Ship. By integrating international participants into shipboard activities and professional training modules, the initiative promotes practical cooperation, interoperability and shared understanding of maritime operations.