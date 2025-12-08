Indian Navy conducts operational demonstration at Porbandar as part of Navy Week 2025

Porbandar (Gujarat): The Indian Navy conducted a grand Operational Demonstration at Porbandar as part of Navy Week 2025, showcasing the service's multidimensional capabilities to citizens, dignitaries, and students of Gujarat.



As per the press release, the event commenced with the arrival of senior civil and defence officials, and Rear Admiral Sritanu Guru, the Flag Officer Commanding Gujarat Naval Area, as Chief Guest. A rhythmic March Past by Naval platoons, Defence Security Corps, NCC Girl and Boy Cadets set the tone for the evening, reflecting the discipline and professionalism of the men and women in uniform.

