Indian Navy commissions first indigenous ‘Silent Hunter’: INS Mahe joins navy fleet

The Indian Navy today, Monday, November 24, commissioned INS Mahe, the first ship of the Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) project, at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The ceremony was hosted by Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, and presided over by Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi.

A new generation of indigenous shallow-water combatants

The commissioning of Mahe marks the arrival of a new generation of indigenous shallow-water combatants — sleek, swift, and resolutely Indian. Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) in Kochi, INS Mahe represents the cutting edge of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative in naval ship design and construction.

Compact yet powerful, the ship embodies agility, precision and endurance — qualities vital for dominating the littorals.

With her blend of firepower, stealth, and mobility, the ship is designed to hunt submarines, conduct coastal patrols, and secure India’s vital maritime approaches. She will serve as a ‘Silent Hunter’ on the Western Seaboard — powered by self-reliance and dedicated to safeguarding India’s maritime frontiers.

With over 80 percent indigenous content, the Mahe-class showcases India’s growing mastery in warship design, construction and integration. Named after the historic coastal town of Mahe on the Malabar Coast, the ship’s crest features an ‘Urumi’, the flexible sword of Kalaripayattu, symbolising agility, precision, and lethal grace.

Why INS Mahe is special

It is a multi-purpose warship — one ship, many missions. INS Mahe is capable of deployment in a variety of roles:

- Anti-submarine operations

- Coastal defence and security

- Underwater surveillance

- Search and rescue missions

- Mine-laying capability

- Ability to operate with high efficiency in shallow waters

Key technical specifications

- Type: Anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft with low acoustic signature

- Displacement: Approximately 896–1,100 tons

- Length: 78 metres

- Beam: 11.26 metres

- Draft: 2.7 metres

- Propulsion: Water-jet propulsion system with diesel engines for high manoeuvrability

- Maximum speed: 25 knots (approx. 46 km/h)

- Range: 1,800 nautical miles at 14 knots

- Boats carried: Two Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats (RHIBs)

- Crew: 57 personnel (7 officers + 50 sailors)

Advanced sonar suite

The sonar system onboard INS Mahe is one of its most important and cutting-edge capabilities. It serves as the Navy’s eyes and ears underwater.

- DRDO Abhay Hull-Mounted Sonar (HMS): Continuously monitors the surrounding area, detects submarine sounds and movements, and performs effectively in shallow waters.

- Low Frequency Variable Depth Sonar (LFVDS): A submersible sonar lowered by cable, ideal for long-range detection in deeper or layered waters where hull-mounted sonars face limitations.

The combination enables 24×7 underwater surveillance, precise target identification, and accurate estimation of position, distance, and speed of enemy submarines.

Weapon systems

INS Mahe is equipped with a potent mix of anti-submarine and defensive weaponry:

1. IRL Anti-Submarine Rocket Launcher: 12-barrel rocket system designed to attack submarines at depth through underwater shock waves.

2. 30 mm Naval Surface Gun: Rapid-firing cannon for surface-to-surface and surface-to-air defence.

3. Triple Lightweight Torpedo Launchers (ALWT): Two triple launchers (six torpedoes total) using Advanced Light Weight Torpedoes with high-speed guidance.

4. Anti-Submarine Mines: Deployed via mine-laying rails for area denial.

5. 12.7 mm Stabilised Remote-Controlled Guns (2 units): Remotely operated heavy machine guns for close-in defence and anti-piracy roles.

Strategic significance

INS Mahe not only enhances the Indian Navy’s strength but also symbolises India’s indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and technological advancements. This warship, capable of coastal security, anti-submarine operations, and shallow-water operations, will further secure and strengthen India’s maritime borders. In the years to come, this warship will play a vital role in guarding the Indian maritime borders.