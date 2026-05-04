Indian Navy chief, Myanmar Defence Minister discuss regional stability

"At the Naval Training Command, CNS was briefed on Myanmar Navy's training infrastructure and ongoing initiatives between the two navies including the effectiveness of Mobile Training Team MTTs reaffirming India’s commitment to capacity building and professional exchanges. CNS formally handed over various projects executed with Gol assistance, including the Containerised Small Arms Simulator and the Rigid Inflatable Boat, for augmentation of maritime security in the Bay of Bengal region, in keeping with the vision of MAHASAGAR," the spokesperson posted on X.