Indian Navy and Royal Navy expand professional engagements at 17th New Delhi steering group meet

In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in the UK stated, "On day 2 of the harbour phase, High Commissioner P. Kumaran visited INS Trishul in Plymouth, interacted with its crew and hosted a ceremonial deck reception attended by Luke Pollard, MP, Minister of State for Defence Readiness and Industry, Parliamentarians of Plymouth and Devonport, Lord Mayor of Plymouth, senior Royal Navy officers, representatives from Indian diaspora, academia, think tanks and defence industries.