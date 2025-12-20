'Indian National AI Olympiad 2026' registrations open to nurture school-level AI talent

New Delhi: ACM India, the Indian arm of the Association for Computing Machinery, on Saturday announced the launch of the 'Indian National AI Olympiad 2026' -- a nationwide initiative to identify and nurture exceptional school-level talent in Artificial Intelligence.

Registration for the INAIO 2026 test for Indian students pursuing Classes IX to XII, to be conducted online on January 18, 2026, is open until December 31, 2025.

Test results will help candidates born after August 2, 2006, qualify for IOAI 2026 in Abu Dhabi from August 2–8, 2026, ACM India said in a statement.