Indian missions abroad hold Viksit Bharat Run under Seva Pakhwada

“The run commenced with the pledge to make efforts and contribute towards building Viksit Bharat while carrying forward India's traditions, culture & legacy and was followed by a short session on Tips and warm-up practices for an injury-free run by Mr Manav Sadana," the Consulate said in a post on X.

In Zurich, the Embassy of India in Switzerland and Liechtenstein organised the run.

"Fitness, community and the spirit of Viksit Bharat came together in Zurich as the Embassy organised the Viksit Bharat Run under Seva Pakhwada, in association with the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India. Members of the Indian diaspora, students & friends of India participated with great enthusiasm, making the event a vibrant celebration of active living & community engagement," the Embassy said.