Indian medical students turn to Georgia amid Russia-Ukraine war

With the Russia-Ukraine war entering its fourth year, Indian medical aspirants are increasingly choosing Georgia as a safer alternative, data shows.

Indians spent $50.25 million on education in Georgia in 2024-25 — a nearly fivefold jump from $10.33 million in 2018-19, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), obtained under the RTI Act.

This surge has come largely at Ukraine’s expense. Indian remittances for education in Ukraine dropped from $14.80 million in 2018-19 to just $2.40 million in 2024-25.

Before the war, Ukraine was among the top 10 destinations for Indian students, with remittances peaking at $39.12 million in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Following Russia’s invasion in February 2022, this fell sharply to $10.6 million in 2022-23.