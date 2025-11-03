Indian medical students turn to Georgia amid Russia-Ukraine war

With the Russia-Ukraine war entering its fourth year, Indian medical aspirants are increasingly choosing Georgia as a safer alternative, data shows.
Indians spent $50.25 million on education in Georgia in 2024-25 — a nearly fivefold jump from $10.33 million in 2018-19, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), obtained under the RTI Act.
This surge has come largely at Ukraine’s expense. Indian remittances for education in Ukraine dropped from $14.80 million in 2018-19 to just $2.40 million in 2024-25.
Before the war, Ukraine was among the top 10 destinations for Indian students, with remittances peaking at $39.12 million in 2020-21 and 2021-22.
Following Russia’s invasion in February 2022, this fell sharply to $10.6 million in 2022-23.
That same year, Georgia entered the list of the top 15 destinations for Indian students, moving from 21st place in 2018-19 to 14th in 2022-23, and further up to 12th in 2024-25.
According to data presented in Parliament in December 2023, the number of Indians who declared study/education as their purpose of travel to Georgia rose from 4,148 in 2019 to 10,470 in 2023.
Education consultants note that Georgia, already known for affordable medical and paramedical courses such as physiotherapy, gained traction after the war began.
Many students who had been studying in Ukraine transferred to Georgian universities.
The LRS data further shows that even as total Indian remittances for education fell in 2024-25, Georgia recorded a 19% increase over the previous year’s $42.38 million.
“Georgia has long been popular for its medical courses. Its proximity to Europe, affordability, and simple residency laws make it attractive for students who may also wish to work there,” said Pratibha Jain, CEO of Eduabroad Consulting.
She added that while Russia continues to draw medical students, some prefer to avoid regions near the Ukrainian border.
Indian spending on education in Russia rose sharply to $69.94 million in 2024-25 — a 200% increase from $22.48 million in 2023-24.
Except for 2022-23, when it fell to $16.36 million, remittances to Russia have grown steadily since 2018-19 ($14.82 million). Russia’s rank among destinations for Indian students improved from 23rd in 2018-19 to 11th in 2024-25.
Among major destinations, Canada, the USA, the UK, Australia, and Germany remained the top five for Indian students in 2024-25.
However, the USA saw a 10% decline in remittances, while Canada recorded the steepest fall at 43%. Australia’s remittances dropped 5%, the UK registered a 12% rise, and Germany saw a sharp 70% jump.
Under the RBI’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme, Indian residents can remit up to $250,000 abroad per financial year.