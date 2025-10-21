Indian MBBS student airlifted from Kazakhstan to Jaipur for critical care

Rahul Ghosalya, a 22-year-old MBBS student from Shahpura, Jaipur, studying in Astana since 2021, suffered a brain stroke and was placed on ventilator support in a Kazakhstan hospital on October 8, according to PTI.

Critical airlift to Jaipur

On Monday evening, Rahul was airlifted to Jaipur in a critical care air ambulance for advanced treatment, following coordinated efforts by medical teams and authorities to ensure his safe transfer.

Treatment ongoing

Upon arrival, Rahul was admitted to the Medical ICU at SMS Hospital in Jaipur. A four-member medical panel, led by SMS Medical College Principal Dr Deepak Maheshwari, is overseeing his ongoing treatment.

A specialised ambulance and critical care team facilitated Rahul’s smooth transfer from Jaipur airport to SMS Hospital, ensuring continuous medical support during transit.

Rahul’s family had appealed for help via social media, urging central and state governments to assist in his evacuation. Several social organisations supported these efforts, aiding in coordinating his return to India for urgent medical care.