Indian manufacturing hits record high in Q3, production cost also rise: FICCI

Furthermore, while 80% of the industry reports no immediate labour shortages, a significant 20% of respondents cautioned that there is a "lack of skilled workforce available in their sector," calling for intensified skilling efforts from both the government and private industry.



Financial stability appears to be a supporting pillar for the current boom.

The average interest rate for manufacturers stands at 8.9%, and "a little over 87% of respondents reported sufficient availability of funds from banks for working capital or long-term capital." This liquidity, combined with a positive export outlook where 70% of firms expect higher or stable international sales, suggests that the Indian manufacturing sector is well-positioned to maintain its record-breaking momentum through the remainder of the fiscal year.

