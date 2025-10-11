Indian junior badminton's team secure historic bronze at Suhandinata Cup

The Indian junior badminton team’s impressive run at the 2025 Suhandinata Cup, part of the BWF World Junior Championships, concluded on Friday, October 10, with a 0-2 loss (35-45, 21-45) to defending champions Indonesia in the semifinals. Despite the defeat, India secured a historic bronze, their first-ever medal in this mixed team event, reported The New Indian Express.

Notable performances by Indian players

The hosts started strongly, with the men’s doubles pair Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu winning their opening tie. Singles star Unnati Hooda, pivotal in the earlier win against Korea, held firm against Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan to maintain India’s lead. However, Rounak Chouhan struggled in men’s singles, allowing Indonesia’s Moh. Zaki Ubaidillah to shift momentum.

Mixed doubles and women’s doubles challenges

C Lalramsanga and Vishakha Toppo displayed resilience in mixed doubles, narrowing the gap after their standout performance on Thursday, October 9.

However, the women’s doubles pair Vennala Kalagotla and Reshika Uthayasooriyan were outplayed by Indonesia’s Riska Anggraini and Rinjani Kwinnara Nastine, who secured the first game comfortably.

Indonesia’s dominance in second game

Indonesia’s strategic change in their men’s doubles pairing in the second game proved effective, giving them a significant lead. Despite Hooda’s efforts to close the gap, Indonesia maintained their dominance, securing a straightforward victory. Indonesia will now face 14-time champions China, who defeated Japan 2-1, in Saturday’s final.

Despite the semifinal loss, India’s bronze medal marks a significant achievement. “This medal could potentially give them the much-needed belief to produce more notable results in the future,” sources noted, highlighting the team’s potential for further success.