New Delhi: India's IT services sector could emerge as a relatively safer investment option amid rising financing costs and mounting debt pressures in the global AI infrastructure industry, according to a report by brokerage firm Anand Rathi.

The report highlighted that the AI infrastructure business is increasingly dependent on debt and financing rather than demand alone.

"AI infrastructure is now a financing trade, not just a demand trade," the report said.

Citing the examples of AI infrastructure companies CoreWeave and Nebius, the brokerage noted that despite strong revenue growth, both companies are facing significantly higher capital expenditure requirements.

"CoreWeave and Nebius grew revenue 168% and 571% y/y, but quarterly capex ran at ~4x and ~7.5x sales, funded by prepayments and asset-backed debt, and both raised capex guidance again," it said.

The report also pointed to the financial commitments of leading AI developers, including Anthropic, highlighting the growing gap between AI growth expectations and the cost of computing infrastructure.

It noted that Anthropic's IPO was oversubscribed nearly six times, implying a valuation of around USD 1.4 trillion, or 17.3 times its annual recurring revenue, while its computing commitments stood at approximately USD 901 billion.

The brokerage said that while the rapid adoption of AI could create new opportunities for enterprise technology services, falling AI costs could also put pressure on traditional IT services revenues.

"Lower token prices may accelerate enterprise adoption and enlarge implementation opportunities but can also deepen productivity-led deflation in traditional services," the report said.

The report further highlighted changes in the global AI investment landscape, noting that developments surrounding Nvidia and its leadership had unsettled markets and affected investor sentiment.

"Near-term numbers look safe, but neo-clouds now risk losing Nvidia's implied financing backstop, open weights lose their champion, and buyers will weigh TPUs and Trainium on merit," it said.

However, the brokerage maintained that AI infrastructure investment would continue, although funding patterns and technology choices could change.

"The AI build doesn't stop; it reroutes away from Nvidia-financed structures," the report added.

According to Anand Rathi, these developments could strengthen the investment case for Indian IT services companies, which generally have cash-generating business models and lower capital requirements compared with heavily leveraged AI infrastructure providers.

However, the brokerage cautioned that the sector's growth prospects would depend on whether fresh enterprise spending on AI can offset declining revenues from traditional IT services.

"The key inflection for Indian IT remains whether incremental enterprise AI spend can outpace legacy revenue deflation," it said.

The report also noted that valuations of Indian IT companies are increasingly influenced by global AI developments, including new model launches, capital expenditure by hyperscalers, AI financing conditions and the performance of international IT companies.

These developments could change investor expectations around sector growth, pricing and valuations even before their impact becomes visible in company earnings, it added.

Highlighting the key risks, the brokerage said that although demand for AI infrastructure remains strong, rising financing costs and large contractual commitments have made capital efficiency and cash generation increasingly important.

It identified a disorderly unwinding of AI-related credit, prolonged monetary tightening in the US and slower conversion of enterprise AI adoption into new contracts as key risks for the sector.

