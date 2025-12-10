'Indian IT industry poised for sharp recovery in 2026 driven by demand for AI services'

New Delhi: After three years of muted growth, the Indian IT services industry is poised for a sharp recovery beginning 2026, driven primarily by accelerating demand for artificial intelligence (AI) services, according to a sector thematic report by HDFC Securities Institutional Equities.



IT firms have transitioned from traditional digital transformation projects toward AI-centric engagements, with AI deals now forming nearly 74% of all contracts signed in the last six quarters, the report said.



Companies such as TCS, Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro, LTIMindtree and Tech Mahindra reported that the majority of their recent contract wins were focused on generative AI, agentic AI, machine learning and AI-led automation.



"The enterprise spending recovery is evident across multiple verticals such as BFSI, manufacturing, retail, hi-tech, and healthcare, with BFSI tech spend showing resilience and manufacturing experiencing a robust turnaround after stagnation," HDFC Securities said.



Global enterprise commentary suggests a stable demand environment, with companies prioritizing AI-enabled capabilities to achieve cost reductions, automation enhancements, and innovation acceleration, it further mentioned.



HDFC Securities expected growth acceleration for the sector in FY27E. It said this will be supported by the robust AI-led deal pipeline and broad-based vertical recovery, signalling renewed confidence.

