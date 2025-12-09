Indian International Science Festival 2025 concludes; here are some highlights

The Union Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, has officially wrapped up the Indian International Science Festival, 2025 (IISF 2025), today, December 9.

The IISF 2025, which is the 11th edition of the festival, was inaugurated by Union Minister of Science and Technology & Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh, and Haryana’s Social Justice Empowerment Minister, Krishna Bedi, on December 6 at the Dussehra Ground in Panchkula, Haryana, Newsonair reports.

This year, the theme of the IISF was “Vigyan Se Samruddhi: for Aatmanirbhar Bharat", promoting the application of science for national well-being. In line with this, the festival featured over 150 technical and thematic sessions spanning science, technology, innovation, and industry.

Major attractions of IISF 2025 included the Science & Technology Village, Science Safari, “Science on a Sphere” exhibit, and live demonstrations ranging from climate science to biotechnology. In addition, visitors also got a first look at the Matsya 6000, India’s first manned deep-sea submarine capable of transporting explorers to a depth of 6,000 metres below sea level.

The festival drew an enthusiastic crowd of youngsters, with over 10,000 students participating.

Students were invited to engage with the Hon'ble Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh, in an open discussion on a wide range of themes, including societally beneficial inventions, vocations, and the government's vision and goals, particularly for youth. They were also able to interact with astronaut and India's IAF test pilot, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla.

They also obtained valuable insights and expertise from panel discussions on emerging trends such as the bio-economy, blue economy, waste to wealth, gene editing, and more.

Furthermore, they also got to participate in events like a quiz competition, a Young Scientists’ Conclave, and a Hackathon, to name a few.