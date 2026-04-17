Campus horror erupts in 'Indian Institute of Zombies' teaser

"Blending elements of horror, comedy, and campus drama, IIZ: Indian Institute of Zombies positions itself as an unconventional take on the zombie genre, where survival becomes central to the story," the makers said, as per a press release.

The film features an ensemble cast including Jessie Lever, Anupriya Goenka, Mohan Kapur, Ranjan Raj, Shivani Paliwal, Shantanu Anam, Rose Sardana, Sachin Kavetham, and Tanishq Chaudhary.

The story is written and produced by Kunj Sanghvi, Senior Vice President of Content at Kuku, with Hussain and Abbas Dalal serving as screenwriters.

Directed by Gaganjeet Singh and Alok Dwivedi of Low Gravity Productions, the film marks Kuku - an AI-driven storytelling platform's first theatrical feature.

It is set to release in theatres on May 8.

(ANI)