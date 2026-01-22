Indian industry calls for fast-track India-EU FTA

New Delhi: Indian industry leaders, policymakers, and diplomats made a strong and unified case for an early conclusion of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), arguing that the deal is critical for export growth, supply-chain resilience, and long-term investment at a time of rising global uncertainty, as per a release.



The sentiment emerged at a high-level dialogue titled "India-EU Summit: FTA and the Road Ahead", jointly organised by the Chintan Research Foundation (CRF) and the Centre for Global India Insights (CGII) at the India International Centre. The discussion took place against the backdrop of renewed political momentum around the India-EU FTA following deliberations at the World Economic Forum in Davos.



Participants noted that negotiations, which are now approaching completion, have acquired strategic significance beyond trade liberalisation. The proposed agreement is increasingly being viewed as a stabilising anchor for global commerce amid growing geopolitical fragmentation and the weaponisation of trade.