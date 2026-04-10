ITC Chairman flags fuel shift as key to cutting industry costs

New Delhi: Indian industry is increasingly exploring alternative energy solutions such as LPG reuse and shifting to other fuel sources to manage costs amid a volatile global environment, Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director, ITC Limited.



"Industry is necessarily looking at alternatives in specific areas of pain points, like, for example, on energy -- reuse of LPG, looking at other sources of fuel. So these are some of the things that industry is really looking at for the moment," Puri told ANI on the sidelines of the "Transforming for Tomorrow: Growth with Resilience" event in New Delhi.

His remarks come amid global supply disruptions and tensions, including concerns around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy transit route, which has affected markets and supply chains worldwide.



Puri highlighted that industry is adapting to a challenging landscape by reassessing strategies, identifying key pain points, and deploying efficiency measures. Companies are increasingly focusing on energy diversification, operational flexibility, and resilience to manage ongoing disruptions.