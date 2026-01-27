Indian industry chambers welcome landmark EU trade deal

He noted that "MSMEs stand to be major beneficiaries, especially sectors like textiles, apparel, and gems & jewellery, which have faced pressure from recent US tariffs."



According to Mehta, "The agreement is expected to boost employment and manufacturing demand, with industry surveys indicating stronger hiring intentions in coming quarters."



He further said, "Deeper integration into global value chains, particularly in manufacturing and logistics, will enhance competitiveness and efficiency for Indian enterprises." He added that "Technology collaboration and increased EU investments will support long-term, sustainable growth, making the deal a win-win for both India and the EU."

