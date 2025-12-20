Indian indices end week in bullish tone over positive global cues

Further, early sessions also saw pressure from rising Japanese bond yields and expectations of Bank of Japan (BoJ) tightening, which amplified risk-off sentiment across emerging markets.

Bargain hunting and lower crude prices helped large caps drive a late rebound, trimming most of the week’s losses, market watchers said.

Broader indices also rose marginally during the week, with the Nifty Midcap100 up 0.04 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap100 was unchanged during the week. It gained 1.34 per cent at the close.