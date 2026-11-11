IIT talent bridges India-Japan ties through MIRAI-Setu



On October 29, they visited Hamamatsu city in Shizuoka Prefecture. At Shizuoka University, they received lectures from professors and senior Indian students of Shizuoka University. Since 2015, many foreign students have studied there, and 44 Indian students have been employed by Japanese companies.



Associate Professor of Shizuoka University Yuko Ryan explains its system: “In 2015, the ‘Asia Bridge Program’ started to receive foreign students. Fortunately, science and technology professors support education.

“The big advantage of Shizuoka University is having excellent companies in this area. It provides an opportunity to communicate with real industry.

“Also, Hamamatsu city is positive about accepting high-level foreign talent.

“Shizuoka University intends to foster high-level Indian talent and accelerate mutual activity between India and Japan.”



This “Foster System” is supported by the Indian side.

Assistant Professor Dr Asnish Singh Parihar said, “In the last year, I participated in this programme. Including faculty, we contribute to this programme. For about one month, I followed students. They grow up to clarify their future job image through this experience.”