Indian graduates confident about their skills despite AI: Survey

A recent found young professionals in India to be optimistic about employability, while increasingly prioritising upskilling, certifications and workplace learning.

A large majority of graduates remain confident about their career readiness despite growing concerns over artificial intelligence and automation, according to the 2026 Graduate Outlook Survey released by the CFA Institute, a non-profit organisation that provides finance education to investment professionals.

The survey found that 93 per cent of Indian graduates believe they possess the skills required to succeed in their chosen careers, while 83 per cent expressed confidence in securing jobs in their preferred sectors despite ongoing economic uncertainty and shifting workforce demands.

The findings also highlighted increasing emphasis on continuous learning and industry-relevant qualifications. Nearly 98 per cent of respondents said that professional qualifications and upskilling are important in today’s job market, while 69 per cent believed that professional certifications offer greater career value than postgraduate degrees.

At the same time, concerns around AI remain widespread. About 74 per cent of respondents said that AI and automation could make it harder to secure jobs, though 81 per cent reported feeling confident using AI tools in the workplace. Many respondents also viewed AI skills as a competitive advantage that could improve productivity and employability.

The survey noted a growing focus on interpersonal and workplace-ready skills, with 92 per cent agreeing that soft skills have become more important in AI-driven work environments. Graduates also placed high importance on internships, projects and real-world exposure as pathways to employment.

Finance and information technology emerged as the most preferred sectors among Indian graduates, reflecting confidence in long-term growth and career mobility in both industries.

The study further showed that global aspirations remain strong among Indian students, with 70 per cent considering overseas education. However, most respondents said they intended to return to India for employment, signalling confidence in the country’s expanding professional opportunities and economic outlook.

Speaking on the findings, Arati Porwal, Senior Country Head – India, CFA Institute, pointed at the pragmatism of Indian graduates, saying, "Indian graduates are increasingly prioritizing practical, workplace-ready skills and opting for early professional exposure through internships over immediate postgraduate study. They are also placing greater emphasis on interpersonal skills and continuous learning as technology reshapes the nature of work."

She also added that employers must actively support young professionals by creating opportunities to build skills and experience.