'Indian gold bar and coin demand to remain strong in 2026 amid record investment values'

New Delhi: Indian gold bar and coin demand, along with local exchange-traded funds (ETFs) should remain strong in 2026 as investors pivot toward pure investment products amid record-high prices.

A World Gold Council report indicates that a gradual shift from jewellery to investment demand is expected to continue supporting the physical bullion market.



The report suggests that equities may remain subdued and less attractive due to high valuations, potential tariffs, and foreign outflows.