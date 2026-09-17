Indian football must rebuild youth coaching standards to match global quality, says Andrey Chernyshov

"India must start to work very well with the kids and needs to bring good coaches. It can be Indian coaches too, but they must understand how people are working in good academies in Spain, Portugal, Croatia, Germany, and France. Coaches must be good in youth football. This is very important; if kids start to work very well, then when they come into professional football, they are ready for that. I think this is the biggest problem, and it is not only in Indian football but in many countries," he said.