Kathmandu welcomes Indian technical expertise to rescue trapped hydropower workers after devastating floods

Kathmandu, Nepal (PTI): An 11-member Indian team arrived in Nepal's flood-affected Trishuli area in Nuwakot district on Saturday to assist in efforts to rescue workers trapped in a tunnel belonging to a hydropower project.
The team, comprising medical personnel and tunnel-rescue specialists, arrived in Nepal on Friday.
After completing an aerial survey of the Chilime and Langtang areas, the Indian team began necessary rescue-related work around the tunnel area, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.
Based on the team's recommendations, a specialised rescue team with equipment was expected to arrive in Nepal on Saturday night, the authority said.
An 82-member joint security team comprising Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police personnel has been working since Friday night to clear debris and reach people believed to be trapped inside the tunnel.
Rescue efforts have been complicated by mud and debris blocking the tunnel entrance and adverse weather conditions.
Nepali security forces have so far rescued 191 workers from tunnels at various hydropower projects, according to the Nepal Army.
However, reports of more people trapped inside tunnels prompted Nepalese authorities to seek India's assistance.
A large number of workers remain unaccounted for. Many are believed to be trapped inside the tunnels linked to the Upper Trishuli-1 and Trishuli-3A hydropower projects in Rasuwa district, near the Nepal-Tibet border, where rescue operations are underway.
The flash floods swept through the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river corridors on Wednesday, killing hundreds of people and damaging roads, bridges, settlements and hydropower infrastructure.
Nepal has also sought foreign expertise for DNA testing, forensic work and other specialised tasks.
Kathmandu has also requested India and China to help construct 42 Bailey bridges to resume transport services in the flood-hit areas. The portable bridges are designed for fast assembly without heavy machinery or special tools.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.