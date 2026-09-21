Indian envoy praises Peking University scholars' contribution to India studies

Beijing: Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Doraiswami praised the contributions of scholars at Peking University's Department of Oriental Studies to academic exchanges between India and China, the embassy said on Sunday.
Doraiswami attended the 80th anniversary celebrations of the university's oriental studies department on Saturday, joining President Gao Song, Vice President Fang and scholars and faculty members, the Indian Embassy in China said in a post on X.
The ambassador congratulated the university and its Oriental Studies community, recalling the long history of India studies at Peking University and the contributions of generations of Indian and Chinese scholars, it said.
Peking University's Department of South Asian Studies offers courses in six languages -- Sanskrit, Pali, Hindi, Urdu, Bengali and Tibetan.
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