Indian envoy meets Fiji Speaker to boost bilateral ties

Ties between India and Fiji are based on mutual respect, cooperation and strong cultural and people to people ties. The bilateral relationship received a major boost after the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Fiji in November 2014, when the First Meeting of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Co-operation (FIPIC) was also held, according to Indian High Commission in Fiji. Over the years, India has supported Fiji in its nation building efforts across key sectors and also in the area of capacity building.

(IANS)