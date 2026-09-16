Indian envoy in Shanghai takes part in discussion on BRICS summit at Nanjing University

Indian Consul General Mathur underlined the significance of the growing understanding between India and China and the role academic institutions have in further strengthening cooperation and exchanges, including through Track 1.5 and Track 2.0 dialogues between students, universities and think tanks, the post said. Chinese President Xi Jinping took part in the BRICS summit held in New Delhi on Sept 12-13. He also held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the summit.