Indian envoy in Shanghai takes part in discussion on BRICS summit at Nanjing University

Beijing: Indian envoy in Shanghai Pratik Mathur highlighted the growing understanding between India and China at a discussion on the success of the 18th BRICS Summit with leading scholars at Nanjing University in Jiangsu province on Wednesday.
Leading scholars from the region, including Professor Guo Shuyong from the School of International Relations, Professor Luo Xiaoxiang from the Department of History, Professor Zheng Anguang from the Institute of International Relations and Professor Hua Tao from the Centre for Sino-American Cultural Studies, took part in the discussion, the Consulate said in a post on X.
Indian Consul General Mathur underlined the significance of the growing understanding between India and China and the role academic institutions have in further strengthening cooperation and exchanges, including through Track 1.5 and Track 2.0 dialogues between students, universities and think tanks, the post said. Chinese President Xi Jinping took part in the BRICS summit held in New Delhi on Sept 12-13. He also held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the summit.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.