Indian Envoy Vinay Mohan Kwatra engages in bilateral talks with 12 US House Representatives

Washington DC: Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Thursday hosted 12 Members of the US House of Representatives and held talks on deepening India-US partnership spanning wide-ranging conversations.



Kwatra said that India's strong economic growth projections strengthens this shared vision of prosperity.



"A special evening at India House. Had the pleasure of hosting 12 Hon'ble Members of the U.S. House of Representatives. Welcomed the consistent, bipartisan support in the US Congress for the deepening India-US partnership--spanning wide-ranging conversations on trade and economic ties, cutting-edge technology and innovation, robust defence cooperation, and crucial counterterrorism efforts. India's strong economic growth--projected around 7%+ in the coming years--further strengthens this shared vision for prosperity and security," he said.

https://x.com/AmbVMKwatra/status/2012002998596075986?s=20