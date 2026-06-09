Indian employers aware of rising costs' impact on workers: Report

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS): Indian employers are increasingly noticing the impact of rising costs inside the workplace and nearly three-quarters (73 per cent) say these costs are affecting employees within their organisation, according to a report released on Tuesday.
More than half (56 per cent) employers report growing salary expectations from employees, while over one-third (36 per cent) have seen increased demand for flexible work arrangements.
Yet despite recognising these pressures, most organisations have not significantly adapted, said Indeed’s latest ‘Cost of Living Survey.’
Moreover, about seven in 10 employees (68 per cent) say their current income does not comfortably support their lifestyle. Within this group, 32 per cent say their salary is only just enough to manage expenses, 24 per cent describe their finances as difficult to manage, and 12 per cent say they are experiencing significant financial stress.
The pressure appears to be intensifying over time. Two in five employees (41 per cent) say they feel more financially stressed today than they did two years ago, suggesting that rising expenses are continuing to outpace financial confidence for many workers, the report mentioned.
“For employers, this could be an opportunity to better understand how workforce expectations are evolving. Compensation remains important, but employees are increasingly evaluating the overall quality and sustainability of work,” said Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India.
As financial pressure grows, many workers are taking a more proactive approach to income security. More than one-third of employees (36 per cent) say rising living costs have made them actively seek or remain open to better-paying opportunities.
At the same time, secondary income streams are becoming increasingly common.
Fourteen percent of employees say they regularly earn through side work or freelancing, while another 19 per cent do so occasionally. A further 24 per cent say they are considering starting an additional source of income.
“Taken together, this means nearly six in 10 employees are either already supplementing their primary income or actively considering doing so reflecting a broader shift toward financial diversification rather than reliance on salary growth alone,” the report noted.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.