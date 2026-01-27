Indian Embassy in Yemen resumes Republic Day celebrations after 10 years

Aden: The Indian Embassy in Yemen celebrated the 77th Republic Day with great fervour. This was the embassy's first celebration in more than 10 years.



The Indian diaspora also participated with great enthusiasm in the celebration.



In a post on X, the officials wrote, "Flying the Indian Flag High! For the first time in more than 10 years, Republic Day was celebrated in Yemen. The Indian Community joined the Embassy staff at the celebration of #RepublicDay2026 at @IndianEmbRiyadh office in Aden."