India advises citizens to avoid travel to Iran, by air or land, amid ongoing tensions

Speaking in the Inter-Ministerial Briefing on recent developments in West Asia on Thursday, MEA Additional Secretary (Gulf) Aseem R Mahajan said that since February 28, around 12,12,000 passengers have travelled from the region to India.

"The overall flight situation continues to improve with additional flights operating from the region to various destinations in India. Since February 28th, around 12,12,000 passengers have traveled from the region to India. Airlines continue to operate limited commercial flights based on operational and safety considerations between the UAE and India. Today, around 110 flights are expected to operate from the UAE to India."

(ANI)

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