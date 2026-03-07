Indian Embassy in Doha issues travel advisory for Indians in Qatar amid West Asia tensions

New Delhi: The Embassy of India in Doha provided information regarding visa, transit and travel outside Saudi Arabia for the Indian diaspora in Qatar amid escalating tensions in West Asia.



In an advisory issued on Friday, the Embassy provided a registration link for stranded Indian nationals in Qatar on transit to facilitate obtaining a temporary transit visa for Saudi Arabia. Indians who have confirmed tickets for travelling out of Saudi Arabia can utilise the link.



"Embassy of India, Doha, is opening a registration link to facilitate in obtaining temporary transit visa for Saudi Arabia only for those Indian nationals who are currently stranded in Qatar on transit, provided they have confirmed tickets for travelling out of Saudi Arabia. In such cases, they may register on the link forms.gle/oTwqEQYa4z22oX," the Embassy stated.

