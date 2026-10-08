Indian education system keeps all aspects of human development in harmony: Murli Manohar Joshi

New Delhi: Indian education system believes in creating a world where all aspects of human development-material, intellectual and spiritual-are in harmony, BJP veteran and former HRD Minister Murli Manohar Joshi said on Thursday.

Joshi, a Padma Vibhushan awardee, was addressing the 21st FICCI Higher Education Summit here.

"Indian education system believes in creating a world where all aspects of human development --- material, intellectual and spiritual --- are harmonised," he said.