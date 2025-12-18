Indian education in Oman completes 50 years, PM Modi says, "a major milestone in our relations"

Muscat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the growing role of education and space cooperation in deepening India-Oman relations, marking the 50th anniversary of Indian education in Oman as a "major milestone" in both countries' relations.



Speaking to the Indian community and students in Muscat, PM Modi said, "The relations between India and Oman that started with trade are being empowered by education today."



He noted the presence of Indian schools in Oman, adding, "I have been told that about 46,000 students study in the Indian schools here. Thousands of children from several communities living in Oman are also included in this. Indian education in Oman is completing 50 years. This is a major milestone in our relations."

