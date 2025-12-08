Indian Education Board blends modern learning with indigenous knowledge with Patanjali’s wisdom: Dr N P Singh

Prayagraj: In a seminar conducted at the AMA Convention Center, Dr N P Singh, Executive Chairman of the Indian Education Board and retired IAS officer, outlined the motive behind the Board. He stated that the Board needs to revive indigenous education while harmonising it with modern learning. “The country needs an education system that instils self-respect, Indian values, ethics, leadership skills, and a global outlook in students,” he stated. The Indian Education Board is recognised at par with national and state education boards.

Dr Singh emphasised that the curriculum combines traditional Indian knowledge with contemporary science and technology. It assimilates teachings from the Vedas, Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita, Jain and Buddhist philosophies, and the yogic wisdom of Patanjali, along with stories of Indian heroes, constitutional values, and Gurukul traditions.

Young students are familiarised with these concepts via stories and poems, whereas older students take up in-depth study. The curriculum also features the lives of approximately 120 notable Indian figures.