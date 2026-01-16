Indian Diaspora in Oman celebrates grand welcome for INSV Kaundinya crew

Muscat: The Indian community in Oman, under the aegis of the Indian Embassy in the Sultanate, organised a grand programme in Muscat to celebrate the successful and historic voyage of INSV KAUNDINYA - The Stitched Ship of India, which sailed from Porbandar in Gujarat on December 29, 2025, and reached Muscat on January 14, 2026.



Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the welcome programme for the crew, Tavishi Behel Pandey, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Muscat, described the ship's arrival as an emotional and inspiring moment for the community.



"It was yesterday when I saw INSV KAUNDINYA live for the first time... it literally gave me goosebumps once I actually saw it, because the ship is symbolic of 5,000 years of history," she said, adding that the large turnout of the Indian community reflected enthusiasm that went far beyond official or diplomatic circles.