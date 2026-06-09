Indian diaspora groups welcome court ruling striking down USD 100,000 H-1B visa fee

Washington: Indian diaspora organisations in the US have welcomed the federal court order of striking down the USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications, calling it a fair move to the employment-based immigration system.

On Monday, a federal judge ruled that the USD 100,000 fee imposed by US President Donald Trump for H-1B applications was unlawful as it did not have the approval of Congress.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

"We welcome the Massachusetts federal court's decision striking down the USD 100,000 H-1B visa fee, which restores predictability and fairness to the employment-based immigration system," Khanderao Kand, Chief of Policy and Strategy at the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), told PTI.