Indian Debating League 5.0: Students progress to global tournaments

The fifth edition of the Indian Debating League (IDL) concluded at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi after a nationwide season that brought together students from 26 states and union territories. More than 300 schools and about 2,000 participants took part in over 6,000 debates held across 116 cities. The format included 10 days of state selections, nine interstate rounds, and two national-level eliminations.

The competition ran across three categories. The senior match-up featured Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The middle category saw Haryana and Odisha compete. Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh were finalists in the junior bracket. The adjudication panels included university debaters from institutions such as the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, Ashoka University, St Stephen’s College, and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC). Professionals with competitive debating experience, including those from Deloitte and PwC India, were also part of the evaluation process.

Students debated contemporary themes that ranged from artificial intelligence and technological futures to memory, politics, and social change. A 90 minute deliberation at the finale determined the winners who will participate in upcoming international tournaments at Harvard University and Stanford University in 2026.

IDL reported that several alumni have already taken part in global university-led tournaments. The organisation stated that its model aims to align with international debating standards through calibrated motions, multi-city circuits, and structured coaching.

The league also announced category-wise winners. Tamil Nadu secured the senior title. Haryana won in the middle category. Rajasthan led the junior group. Best Speaker awards went to Aarav Mehta of ITL Public School in the senior category, Sia Bagaria of Heritage International Xperiential School in the middle category, and Rayesha Maheshwari of Jayshree Periwal International School in the junior category.

IDL noted that preparations have begun for upcoming international tournaments scheduled for March 2026, including events at Cambridge and Oxford. The next season aims to widen access, strengthen adjudication, and expand to more than 100 cities.