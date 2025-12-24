Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma addresses Masters’ Union Convocation 2025

Masters’ Union held its Annual Convocation Ceremony for the Class of 2025, with Indian cricketer and ODI captain Rohit Sharma addressing the graduating cohort as the Chief Guest.

More than 350 students graduated from the institution’s Post Graduate Programmes (PGP-TBM and PGP-Rise), marking the fifth graduating cohort in the school’s history.

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Member of Parliament Ashok Mittal, Lightspeed Venture Partner and Masters’ Union Board Member Vivek Gambhir, and Morgan Stanley Managing Director and Adjunct Dean of Executive Education at Masters’ Union, Rajat Mathur. Students, families, faculty members and industry leaders gathered to mark the completion of a cohort that launched multiple startups and secured leadership roles across India, the US and the Middle East.