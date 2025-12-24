Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma addresses Masters’ Union Convocation 2025

Masters’ Union held its Annual Convocation Ceremony for the Class of 2025, with Indian cricketer and ODI captain Rohit Sharma addressing the graduating cohort as the Chief Guest.
More than 350 students graduated from the institution’s Post Graduate Programmes (PGP-TBM and PGP-Rise), marking the fifth graduating cohort in the school’s history.
The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Member of Parliament Ashok Mittal, Lightspeed Venture Partner and Masters’ Union Board Member Vivek Gambhir, and Morgan Stanley Managing Director and Adjunct Dean of Executive Education at Masters’ Union, Rajat Mathur. Students, families, faculty members and industry leaders gathered to mark the completion of a cohort that launched multiple startups and secured leadership roles across India, the US and the Middle East.
In his keynote address, Rohit Sharma reflected on his personal journey and underscored the importance of resilience, discipline and intent in achieving long-term success. Drawing parallels between cricket and leadership, he spoke about learning from difficult beginnings, adapting to change and maintaining composure during uncertain times.
Addressing the graduates, Sharma said that stepping into the next phase of life should be seen as an opportunity rather than a challenge. He encouraged students to face obstacles with confidence, remain curious and value the experiences gained during their time at the institution.
Masters’ Union Founder Pratham Mittal highlighted the evolving nature of learning and careers, noting that students from the Class of 2025 had already built companies, taken products to market and worked closely with founders and investors during their academic journey. He added that the cohort secured 30 international offers across the US, Canada, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, reflecting growing global opportunities for Indian students.
The convocation also honoured outstanding members of the Masters’ Union community. Hari Shankar received the Chairman’s Award, Joel Joseph M was named Valedictorian, Vipin Sreekumar was awarded Faculty of the Year, and Samarth Pundir from the Class of 2022 was conferred the Alumni Grand Ambassador honour for continued engagement after graduation.
According to the audited Indian Placement Reporting Standards (IPRS) report by B2K Analytics, the PGP-TBM cohort recorded an average CTC of Rs. 30 lakh, with average annual compensation at Rs. 33.39 lakh.
The top 25 percent of students averaged Rs. 54.80 lakh, while the highest package touched Rs. 1.28 crore. Graduates also secured 30 international offers, with recruiters including Meta, Careem, DP World, International Holding Company and Abdul Latif Jameel.
Entrepreneurship remained a key outcome for the graduating class, with over 35 students launching their own ventures. These startups were supported by the Masters’ Union Investment Fund with grants amounting to Rs. 1.36 crore and reported projected annualised recurring revenue of Rs. 4.32 crore. Several student-led ventures advanced to Shark Tank India, highlighting the scale and diversity of innovation emerging from the institution.