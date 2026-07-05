ICMR bags gold at National e-Governance Awards 2026

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)'s flagship initiative, ICMR-MINDS, a National Health Research Priority project, has been conferred the Gold Award under Category 2 - Innovation by Use of AI and Other New Age Technologies for Providing Citizen-Centric Services - at the National Awards for e-Governance, instituted by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.



According to a press release, the award was presented by Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, in the presence of Col Rajyavardhan Rathore, Minister for Information Technology and Communication, Government of Rajasthan, V Srinivas, Chief Secretary, Government of Rajasthan, and Nivedita Shukla Verma, Secretary, DARPG and Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare, Government of India.



Sharing the achievement on X, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, "A milestone for India's digital healthcare journey! The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been conferred the National Award for e-Governance 2026 (Gold) by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances for its AI-enabled Clinical Decision Support System integrated with the eSanjeevani telemedicine service."

https://x.com/MoHFW_INDIA/status/2072709371642159384