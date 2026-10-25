Indian consulate in Shanghai felicitates Hindi-Telugu scholar Lakshmi Prasad

Beijing: The Indian Consulate in Shanghai has felicitated an eminent Hindi-Telugu scholar ahead of the 10th World Telugu Literary Conference being held in the Chinese city.
"In the lead up to the first ever Telugu Literary Conference in China being organised in Shanghai, Consul General Shri Pratik Mathur was happy to welcome Padma Bhushan Dr. Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad," the consulate said in a post on X on Friday.
The mission described Lakshmi Prasad as an eminent Hindi-Telugu scholar and a member of the Kendriya Hindi Samiti, and said the meeting featured an enriching discussion on promoting Indian languages and culture abroad.
The conference is being held on October 24 and 25, marking the first time a Telugu literary conference is being organised in China.
Lakshmi Prasad is a writer and politician who has served as chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Hindi Academy and as a Hindi professor at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam. He is also a former Rajya Sabha member from Andhra Pradesh.
He received the Padma Shri in 2003, the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2010, the Ganga Sharan Singh Award in 2012 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.