Indians emerge as UK’s most economically successful migrant group: Report

New Delhi : The Indian community has emerged as the most economically successful migrant group in the United Kingdom, with generations of Indians playing a key role in shaping the country's economic strength, public services and global influence, according to a new report by Aston University and Here & Now 365 a UK's multicultural advertising agency.



Drawing on economic and labour market data, the report positions the Indian community at the forefront among migrant groups in the UK.

It highlighted high levels of employment, strong educational attainment and a deep-rooted culture of entrepreneurship within the community.