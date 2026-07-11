ISSO wraps up FIBA Coach Education programme across three cities

Bengaluru: The International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) Academy, in collaboration with the International School Sport Federation (ISF) Academy and FIBA (International Basketball Federation), has successfully concluded its three-city PE Educators Upskill Program with the final Level 1 Coach Education certification programme held at Greenwood High, Sarjapur, Bengaluru.



The programme was led by internationally acclaimed Serbian basketball coach and former Head Coach of the Indian Men's Basketball Team, Veselin Matic, who guided participants through internationally recognised coaching methodologies, player development principles and modern basketball teaching practices, according to a press release.



What was initially envisioned as a single city education initiative in Gurugram evolved into a three-city programme following an overwhelming response from Physical Education educators across the country.

After the successful inaugural programme at The Shri Ram School, Aravali, Gurugram, from May 25 to June 2, ISSO expanded the initiative to Ascend International School, Mumbai, from June 3 to 8, before concluding the final edition at Greenwood High, Sarjapur, Bengaluru, from July 1 to 6.