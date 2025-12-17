Indian business leaders see major growth potential ahead of PM Modi's Oman visit

Muscat : Indian business leaders and industry chamber representatives have underscored the growing depth of India-Oman economic relations and highlighted significant future opportunities across sectors as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Oman.



Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel, said the Prime Minister's visit has generated widespread enthusiasm in Oman.

"This is very big thing that India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Oman. And here in Oman, people are very happy. Not only the Indians are happy about this but Omani people are very inspired by Omani people also to want to listen to him," Jindal told ANI.



Referring to bilateral trade, Jindal noted, "The trade between our countries is USD 10 billion dollars today. So I think that in the coming time, it can be doubled, benefiting both countries."



He highlighted India's strengths across multiple sectors, saying, "Today India is a very big manufacturing base and India is very close. So in every area, we talk about Indian manufacturing sector, Indian auto sector, Indian IT sector, then whatever is Indian agriculture sector, because Indian rice, Basmati rice is very popular."

